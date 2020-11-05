VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Gap Down to $1.91

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.79. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.01.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.44%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.