Visteon (VC) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Visteon to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Visteon alerts:

This table compares Visteon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Visteon Competitors -2.49% -99.06% -0.09%

This table compares Visteon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion $70.00 million 33.42 Visteon Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.60

Visteon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Visteon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Visteon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 2 2 0 2.50 Visteon Competitors 734 2290 2435 125 2.35

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.