Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Trading 15.9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s share price traded up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.34. 140,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 76,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

