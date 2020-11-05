Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,989 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $418,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

