Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.22. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.