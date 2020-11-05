Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

