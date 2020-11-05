Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65,645 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in Visa by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 237,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 181,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

