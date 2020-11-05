Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Insider Sells $217,138.88 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,630.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Parrish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $241,338.75.

Shares of VIR opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 223.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

