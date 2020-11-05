Viper Energy Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 135.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -444.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,333.3%.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

