ViacomCBS (VIACA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.50. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

