VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Robert Luciano bought 3,934 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.99 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$7,828.66 ($5,591.90).

On Tuesday, October 20th, Robert Luciano purchased 5,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.99 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$9,950.00 ($7,107.14).

On Friday, October 16th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$19,630.00 ($14,021.43).

On Wednesday, October 14th, Robert Luciano bought 2,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$3,900.00 ($2,785.71).

On Monday, October 12th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$19,360.00 ($13,828.57).

On Thursday, October 8th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,010.00 ($13,578.57).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,980.00 ($13,557.14).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 3,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,715.00 ($4,082.14).

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,890.00 ($13,492.86).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

