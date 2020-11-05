Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,154,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

