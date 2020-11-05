Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director John Sughrue Acquires 2,500 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $966.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

