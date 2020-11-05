Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) were up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 389,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 640,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Vericel alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $959.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2,120.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,252,000. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 34.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vericel by 1,431.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.