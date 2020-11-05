VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.62-0.62 for the period.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VER shares. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

