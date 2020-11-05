VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 77,285 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

