Ventas (VTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

