Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ventas were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

