Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $68,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

