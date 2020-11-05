Vapotherm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,261 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,161% compared to the average volume of 100 put options.

NYSE VAPO opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $812.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,790.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,012 shares of company stock worth $3,080,553 and have sold 34,076 shares worth $1,006,106. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 538.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $70,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

