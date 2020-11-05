Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Up 10.4%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price was up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 480,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 574,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $812.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $61,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at $462,790.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc bought 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $126,553.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and have sold 34,076 shares valued at $1,006,106. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in Vapotherm by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 61.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 290,897 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 95.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at $10,002,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vapotherm by 1,532.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 183,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

