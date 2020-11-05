Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

