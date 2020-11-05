Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $137.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $141.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

