ValuEngine Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CLSA upgraded TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.91.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $70.97 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7,104.10 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.