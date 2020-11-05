ValuEngine Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $534,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

