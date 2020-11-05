ValuEngine Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,509 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

