ValuEngine Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.19.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
