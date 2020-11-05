ValuEngine Lowers Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hilltop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 67,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hilltop by 121.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 254,218 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

