ValuEngine Lowers GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.21.

NYSE GLOP opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.28. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $20.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

