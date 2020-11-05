ValuEngine Lowers GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.21.
NYSE GLOP opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.28. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $20.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.
