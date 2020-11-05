ValuEngine Lowers COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.46.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

