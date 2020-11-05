ValuEngine Lowers B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

