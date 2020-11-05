Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

UROV opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

