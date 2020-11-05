Upland Software’s (UPLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

