UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:UPGS opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.70.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

