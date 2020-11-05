Universal Health Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 84,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 26.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

