United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $79.49 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 6.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.16. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

