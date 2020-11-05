United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given a €28.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €28.70 ($33.76) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.44 ($45.22).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €30.63 ($36.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Internet AG has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.