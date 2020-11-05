Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $186.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

