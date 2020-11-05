Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $186.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

