Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $186.74 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

