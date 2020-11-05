Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Under Armour stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 133,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 62,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

