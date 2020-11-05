Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Insider Acquires £149.12 in Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($24.35) per share, with a total value of £149.12 ($194.83).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 2,016 ($26.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,069.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,103.67. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

