UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Shares of UFPT opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel J. Shaw sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $316,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $500,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $332,853.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.