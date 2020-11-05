UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.23 ($75.57).

EPA:BN opened at €50.08 ($58.92) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.70 and its 200-day moving average is €58.15.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

