UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020 // Comments off

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.23 ($75.57).

EPA:BN opened at €50.08 ($58.92) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.70 and its 200-day moving average is €58.15.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

