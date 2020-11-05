UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Oddo Bhf reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

