UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 8,750 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,665 ($100.14).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,611.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,331.17. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

