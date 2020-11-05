UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 8,750 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,665 ($100.14).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,611.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,331.17. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

