Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $89.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,710,229.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,043.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $907,107.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock worth $17,762,212. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 171,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

