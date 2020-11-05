Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.74.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,755 shares of company stock valued at $48,734,045 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $306.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

