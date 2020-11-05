Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $291,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $369,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $295,800.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,801.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

