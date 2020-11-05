Truist Securiti Comments on Kimco Realty Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.37.

KIM stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 466.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

