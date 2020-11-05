Truist Securiti Comments on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,438. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

